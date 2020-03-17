Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Safehold worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 918.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 44.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $633,399.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,211,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,800,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 344,900 shares of company stock worth $17,274,249 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.02. Safehold Inc has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.56 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

