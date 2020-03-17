Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 711,576 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of SandRidge Energy worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 38.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,080 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SD stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.70.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 168.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $59.85 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

