Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Position in Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58,016 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 11.12% of Pier 1 Imports worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 57,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Pier 1 Imports stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.02. Pier 1 Imports Inc has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($10.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $358.42 million for the quarter. Pier 1 Imports had a negative return on equity of 714.31% and a negative net margin of 22.31%.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

