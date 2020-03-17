Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,364 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COLL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $126,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $524.73 million, a P/E ratio of -22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.54. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

