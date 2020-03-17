Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,588 Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Weibo by 183.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 68,456 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 11.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 82.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.97. Weibo Corp has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.99 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 28.00%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weibo Corp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.