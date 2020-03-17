Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,864 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $223,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 150.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 593,665 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOB has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Huntley Garriott bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,860.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $20.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.61 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

