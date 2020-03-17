Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,417,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

BioSpecifics Technologies stock opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $389.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.26.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

