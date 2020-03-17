Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,292 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $302.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan A. Muhtar bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve Lumpkin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $144,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

