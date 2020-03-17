Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,564 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Hawkins worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWKN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth about $110,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 16.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of HWKN opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $362.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.233 dividend. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

