Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley cut their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. 32,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,223. The company has a market capitalization of $273.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $20.66.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

