Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded by SunTrust Banks to “Buy”

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $115.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHKP. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. First Analysis downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $8.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.84. 4,331,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,349. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

