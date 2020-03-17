Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CMCM opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $331.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.01. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCM. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheetah Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cheetah Mobile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

