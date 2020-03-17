Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Holdings Boosted by Valueworks LLC

Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,339 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,215 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 5.8% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valueworks LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $994,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,318,554.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045 over the last 90 days.

LNG stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.57. 3,316,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,302. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

