Chimpion 1-Day Volume Tops $242,700.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $242,700.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00006157 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018655 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 400.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.02218244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00192781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035264 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.