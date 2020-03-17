China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) CAO Purchases $21,300.00 in Stock

China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) CAO Brian P. Boyle bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $21,300.00.

Get China Metro Rural alerts:

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of China Metro Rural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Metro Rural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.66.

About China Metro Rural

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for China Metro Rural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Metro Rural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.