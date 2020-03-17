China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) Director Purchases $42,600.00 in Stock

China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) Director Gary L. Forbes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. China Metro Rural’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised China Metro Rural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised China Metro Rural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Metro Rural has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.66.

About China Metro Rural

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

