Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $29,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $904.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $861.15.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $47.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $524.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $823.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $819.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.27 and a 12-month high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

