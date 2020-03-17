Chronobank Price Reaches $1.06 on Major Exchanges (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Chronobank coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $749,983.00 and $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank’s genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

