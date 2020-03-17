Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 102.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Churchill Downs worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 557.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director R Alex Rankin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.71 per share, for a total transaction of $155,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $280,017. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $386,295 in the last ninety days. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

