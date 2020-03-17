CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 4,412 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKW. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 10,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3,225.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,478 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $65.23. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

