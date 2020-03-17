CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 5,845 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 257.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $174.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $178.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Cfra upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.79.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

