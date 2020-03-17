CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 7,717 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 414.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2,614.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,721,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 85,427 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.12.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.46.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

