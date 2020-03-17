CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,270 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,744,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Entergy by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average is $120.01. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.84 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,347.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

