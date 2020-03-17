CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

