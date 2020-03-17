CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 114.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth about $3,911,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 44.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,186 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 62.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth about $676,000. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BUD. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.94.

Shares of BUD opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.66. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 17.29%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

