CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 1,420 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.86% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust alerts:

Shares of FXF stock opened at $97.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average is $94.02. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.