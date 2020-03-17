CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 2,418 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,539,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,563,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after acquiring an additional 257,305 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after acquiring an additional 153,403 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $161.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

