CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 26,896 Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.06% of Casella Waste Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $131,337.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,434.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $591,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572 in the last 90 days. 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CWST stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

