CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 498.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,719 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in First Horizon National by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

In other First Horizon National news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FHN opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

