CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,840 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,693,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,041,000 after buying an additional 1,425,713 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,892,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 552.6% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 588,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Rio Tinto by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 787,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,769,000 after acquiring an additional 229,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,515,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 200,300 shares during the last quarter. 7.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,408.33.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

