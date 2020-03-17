CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNPS opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.34 and a twelve month high of $166.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $4,884,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,614,308.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,624 shares of company stock worth $41,606,420. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

