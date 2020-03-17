CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,604 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.06. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

