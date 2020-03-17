CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,206 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 692.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

