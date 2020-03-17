CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 194.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,031 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

