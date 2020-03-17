CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vicor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vicor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 12.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 14.3% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vicor by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. Vicor Corp has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $57.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 102.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.03 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vicor Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

