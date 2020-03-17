CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.62.

Shares of WPX opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. WPX Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.39.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. Equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

