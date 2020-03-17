CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total transaction of $4,670,729.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,527.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 77,917 shares of company stock valued at $45,302,381 over the last ninety days. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $338.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $329.01 and a 1 year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

