CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 302,146 Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,535 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 302,146 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.07% of Iamgold worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Iamgold by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Iamgold alerts:

NYSE IAG opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $884.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Iamgold Corp has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.56 million. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iamgold Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IAG. Raymond James cut their target price on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Iamgold Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.