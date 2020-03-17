CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIM Commercial Trust had a net margin of 211.84% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.30%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

