Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 187.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of CNK traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.96. 13,333,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,198. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. Insiders acquired 200,801 shares of company stock worth $3,330,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

