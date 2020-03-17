Cinemark Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,478 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 600% compared to the typical volume of 925 call options.

CNK stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,273,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,146. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.34%.

In other Cinemark news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,956,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,911,000 after acquiring an additional 263,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,518,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 139,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,300,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,864,000 after acquiring an additional 440,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

