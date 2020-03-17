Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Cineworld Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target (down from GBX 300 ($3.95)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineworld Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 299.23 ($3.94).

Shares of LON:CINE opened at GBX 30.47 ($0.40) on Tuesday. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.76 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 200.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $395.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53.

In related news, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03). Also, insider Camela Galano acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £17,800 ($23,414.89). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,486,083.

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

