Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 839,530 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $122,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 65.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,892,000 after acquiring an additional 318,519 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.26. 25,497,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,427,192. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

