CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIT. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

CIT traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CIT Group will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan L. Frank bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,161.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,834 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,526,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,538,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,665,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,742,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

