Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,073 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $413,455.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,662,360 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWD. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day moving average is $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

