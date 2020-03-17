Citigroup Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 1,385.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,151 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of Green Plains worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. Green Plains Inc has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $715.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPRE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,890.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $1,016,571.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,513,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,710,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

