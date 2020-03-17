Citigroup Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Standex Int’l worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE SXI opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.48. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $190.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

