Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,770 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of CTS worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CTS by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CTS by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $115.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

