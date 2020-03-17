Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 39.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

