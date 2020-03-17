Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,938 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMG opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.56. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.15.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

In related news, Director Samuel T. Byrne acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.87 per share, with a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Insiders bought 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

